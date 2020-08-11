All3Media's Little Dot Studios Acquires Streaming Platform History Hit

The company touts the creation of "an integrated history network, linking Little Dot Studios’ existing factual AVOD channels with History Hit’s market leading SVOD channel, podcasts and online communities."

Production powerhouse All3Media's digital content firm Little Dot Studios said Tuesday it has acquired streaming platform History Hit, co-founded by British historian and TV personality Dan Snow.

The acquisition, financial terms of which weren't disclosed, will "create an integrated history network, linking Little Dot Studios’ existing factual AVOD channels with History Hit’s market leading SVOD channel, podcasts and online communities, as well as licensed activities, including events and book publishing," the company said.

As part of the deal, Snow will exclusively work with History Hit and Little Dot Studios to create new online and TV content.

Little Dot Studios said its growing investment in history-themed content "demonstrates the huge demand from consumers worldwide for TV, audio and online material spanning the genre." The deal also fits into the strategy of All3Media, in which Discovery Inc. and John Malone's Liberty Global are investors, of expanding its digital business.

History Hit is the U.K.’s biggest digital history brand across VOD, podcasts, social media and the web, with more than 100,000 subscribers to its TV and audio networks. The company’s SVOD service, HistoryHit.TV, hosts a curated collection of history films licensed from documentary makers.

Little Dot Studios recently also acquired sports production studio WING.

Said Andy Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Little Dot Studios: "As factual history programming has fallen out of favor with some traditional broadcasters, it has boomed on digital platforms across all age groups. History content is an important part of our business – average watch time on YouTube is over 30 minutes per video with the majority of viewing taking place in the living room – and we see potential for further substantial growth in this area.”

He added: "Together with History Hit, we will have the largest history audience on digital platforms globally, and acquiring this brilliant platform will give us not only one of the world’s most recognized historians in Dan Snow, but also the team who are delivering high quality, prestige content which is attracting a fast-growing subscriber base."

Said Snow: "I started History Hit TV because I believed that there was an audience for high-quality history, told by the world’s best historians, which was not being served by the traditional media. We have made long-form history programs unlike anything else available, broadcasting new voices and new stories to subscribers from Alaska to Zambia. Our size and agility has meant that we have been able to respond to the onset of COVID and the global movement against racial injustice by commissioning audio and video with a range of new voices, virologists, medical historians, activists and historians of color to help provide audiences with context for the upheavals they see around them. Today is the start of the next phase."