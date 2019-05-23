Allen Maldonado Nabs Lead in 'Last Night in Rozzie' Family Drama

'The Last O.G.' star plays a man returning to his forgotten hometown to confront a childhood tragedy.

Black-ish and The Last O.G. star Allen Maldonado has nabbed the lead role in Last Night in Rozzie, a family drama that has longtime Farrelly Brothers producer Kris Meyer executive producing.

The indie from financier Big Show Pictures has Maldonado playing Ronnie Russo, a successful yet emotionally damaged lawyer who barely escaped tragedy growing up in Boston. He returns to his forgotten hometown to grant his childhood best friend, Joey, a dying wish.

But the longer he stays, the more his life unravels as he’s forced to confront the unbearable truth of their last night together that left Joey’s abusive father dead and two boys forever wounded.

Last Night in Rozzie is set to shoot this summer in Boston, with Sean Gannet directing. Big Show Pictures’ Ryan McDonough, who is also the film’s writer, will also executive produce; Joseph Stephans will produce.

Maldonado currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish in TBS' The Last O.G. and will next star opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the Netflix movie Power.

Maldonado is repped by CAA and managed by Robert Enriquez.