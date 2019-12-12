Allied Global Marketing's Kymn Goldstein Exits as Chief Operating Officer

Her responsibilities will be assumed by CEO Clint Kendall.

Kymn Goldstein, COO of advertising agency Allied Global Marketing, will leave her position at the end of the year.

Allied Global Marketing represents clients across the entertainment spectrum, from film and TV to retail brands, hospitality and Broadway tours. Some of its clients include studios such as Disney, Universal, Warner Brothers, A24, Sony and Amazon studios, as well as streaming platforms Netflix and Hulu.

The agency recently won a 2019 Clio Entertainment Bronze award for its television mailer representing Showtime’s dark comedy Black Monday. Goldstein’s departure marks the end of a 15-year term, during which time the agency expanded its services and clientele.

"It's the start of a new decade," Goldstein says. “We are experiencing transformational shifts in the industry and that means new opportunities and challenges. It seemed like the right time for a change.”

Allied Global Marketing CEO Clint Kendall expressed gratitude and admiration for the work that Goldstein provided during her time at the company.

"Kymn and I have worked together for over 15 years, and I have tremendous respect and admiration for her; she has helped to make the agency what it is today. I sincerely thank her for her service to the company, and I wish her the best in the future," said Kendall.

Kendall will assume Goldstein’s responsibilities.

