Fox Taps Allison Wallach to Run Unscripted Studio

The independent studio was launched in 2019 as a pipeline for both the broadcast network and third-party platforms.

Fox Alternative Entertainment, the broadcast network’s new independent unscripted studio, has tapped reality veteran Allison Wallach as its new executive vp. She’ll run day-to-day at the studio, reporting to Fox Entertainment president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade.

“From development, to production, to the agency side, Allison has worked in every facet of television and has a remarkable understanding of the business,” said Wade. “As FAE begins to grow, her knowledge and experience will help build and add value to this studio and take us to the next level.”

Wallach comes to Fox after a five-year tenure as president of Jupiter Entertainment, the production company behind Oxygen and Investigation Discovery fare such as Snapped and Homicide Hunter. Prior to that, Wallach was an agent at UTA — helping grow the the agency’s alternative efforts on U.S. cable and abroad.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Rob, Charlie and everyone on Fox’s alternative team,” said Wallach. “The content business is evolving rapidly with so much opportunity in this space. It’s amazing to have this kind of support and incredible foundation from which to build out a studio, and especially during this really exciting time at Fox Entertainment.”

Fox formed its alternative studio in 2019, its first production outfit since becoming an independent network in the wake of Disney’s acquisition of its former sister studios. But even when it was backed by a studio, Fox's owned alternative content was rather limited — one notable exception being The Simple Life.

Now, Fox owns the highest-rated reality franchise on television in The Masked Singer. When forming Fox Alternative Entertainment, the company brought the Endemol Shine North America format in-house. The third season of The Masked Singer bowed Sunday, with a Super Bowl lead-in, grabbing nearly 24 million viewers in the process.



Under Wallach, the studio will develop projects for both Fox and third parties.