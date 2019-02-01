Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon to Star in STX Survival Thriller 'Horizon Line'

'10 Cloverfield Lane' scribes Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken are penned the SF Studios feature.

Get Out star Allison Williams will star survival thriller Horizon Line for STXfilms, along with Alexander Dreymon.

Nordic major SF Studios, who developed the project, is behind the movie that is set to go up in from on camera on Feb. 11 in Africa, before moving to Dublin and then Pinewood's London studio. SF Studios’ Fredrik Wikström Nicastro (Borg/McEnroe) will produce.

Horizon Line follows former lovers Sara and Jackson as they find themselves reunited ahead of their friend’s tropical island wedding. As the only passengers on a single-engine Cessna plane making its way over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, a spark rekindles. However, when their pilot suddenly suffers a heart attack, the couple must fight for their lives to stay airborne and find their way back to land.

Mikael Marcimain (Call Girl, The Laser Man) will direct from an original screenplay by 10 Cloverfield Lane scribes Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. The Shallows director Jaume Collett-Sera will exec produce, along with Juan Sola and Peter Garde.

STXinternational is handling international distribution and will launch sales on the new title at EFM.

“I am so excited to produce the first English language film of one of Sweden’s most talented directors, based on Josh and Matt’s unique script with Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon starring. This is going to be an entertaining thrill ride that we are looking forward to making with our friends at STX,” says Nicastro.

“When I first read Horizon Line I was immediately struck by the high concept, constant tension and brilliant characters that just jumped from the page. You are rooting for this couple at every step of the way – it’s a complete crowd pleaser and audiences in the US and around the world will love them and the film,” added STXfilms' Adam Fogelson.

Williams, who is repped by CAA, Untitled and Frankfurt Kurnitt, was last seen in Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events. Alexander Dreymon, whose credits include the Netflix/BBC series The Last Kingdom and FX’s Emmy Award-winning series American Horror Story: Coven, is repped by Gersh, Silver Lining and Bloom Hergott.