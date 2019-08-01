'Almost Famous' Musical Unveils Cast, Creative Team

Emily Schultheis and Solea Pfeiffer will take on the roles popularized by Zooey Deschanel and Kate Hudson in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film.

Ahead of its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego, the musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe's iconic film Almost Famous announced its cast and creative team on Thursday.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Crowe, the production will be directed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (Labour of Love, People, Places and Things), with original music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Jagged Little Pill, Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Lorin Latarro, who worked on The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe last year.

Actor Colin Donnell (Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!) will play Russell Hammond, with Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, the role played by Zooey Deschanel in the 2000 film; and Casey Likes as William Miller. Solea Pfeiffer takes on Penny Lane, the role made famous by Kate Hudson, while Drew Gehling, Anika Larsen, Robert Colletti and Matt Bittner round out the ensemble.

Set in San Diego in 1973, the story follows an idealistic 15-year-old aspiring rock journalist as he takes an assignment for Rolling Stone magazine and ventures out on the road with an up-and-coming band. Upon its release, Crowe won an Academy Award for best screenplay.

Almost Famous will begin preview performances on Sept. 13 ahead of its official opening night on Sept. 27. The musical will run until Oct. 20.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 and may be purchased via the theater box office.