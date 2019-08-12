Alyssa Milano Launches 2020 Grassroots Fund to Encourage Voting in Swing States

"This is the most compelling strategy I’ve heard to stop the orange-haired guy AND support local community heroes at the same time," Milano wrote about the initiative, which aims to raise money for organizations in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Donald Trump won by just 77,000 votes in the 2016 presidential election.

Alyssa Milano has launched a grassroots fundraising initiative ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Instead of endorsing a candidate in the upcoming election, she has chosen to encourage voting in swing states through the #2020Fund.

The actress has partnered with the Movement Voter Project to raise money for local grassroots organizations in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Donald Trump won by roughly 77,000 votes in the 2016 presidential election, #2020Fund organizers point out.

The organizations Milano will be raising money for in Michigan include Detroit Action, Michigan Liberation and Mothering Justice Action Fund. The Pennsylvania organizations she's fundraising for are 215 People’s Alliance, Pennsylvania Stands Up and Pennsylvania Student Power Network. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-based organizations are Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), Leaders Igniting Transformation Action Fund (LIT AF) and Voces de la Frontera Action, Inc.

"I've found a brilliant new strategy to stop Trump in three of the most critical 2020 swing states," the actress wrote on the fund's website. "These organizations empower youth, immigrants, women, people of color and communities facing the worst of Republicans’ horrible policies. They fight tirelessly on the issues and increase voter turnout."

Donations to the grassroots organizations can be made through the fund's website."This is the most compelling strategy I’ve heard to stop the orange-haired guy AND support local community heroes at the same time," Milano wrote on the donations page of the website. "Please join me in supporting these awesome, underfunded local groups to save our country – from the grassroots up!"

The Movement Voter Project has pledged to match the money raised – up to one million dollars – to support volunteers, hire staff, canvass neighborhoods and dramatically expand before the 2020 elections.

Milano has been outspoken about her political beliefs and currently hosts the podcast Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry. The actress and activist often tackles social, political and cultural issues from the perspective of the podcast's guests while highlighting work done by activists and grassroots efforts throughout the country.