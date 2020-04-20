Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up About Husband's Leg Amputation: "We Had to Choose Life"

The Broadway actor had his leg amputated on Saturday amid complications that resulted from his battle with COVID-19.

Amanda Kloots opened up about her husband Nick Cordero's surgery to have his right leg amputated during Monday's episode of Today.

The Broadway actor is currently in a medically induced coma following the surgery, which needed to be performed due to complications that resulted from his battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Prior to the amputation, Cordero struggled with blood clots while on a ventilator and ECMO machine, which is used to help oxygenate the blood.

"It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,'' Kloots told Kathy Park. "I choose life."

"They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life," Kloots said. "It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg."

Kloots has been keeping her social media followers updated about her husband's health, while she has also used Instagram to encourage her followers to sing and dance along to Cordero's songs while using the hashtag #wakeupnick.

"It is honestly how I'm getting through this. People I don't even know all over the world are joining me every day at 3 p.m. to sing his song so that he can hear us," she said of the social media initiative.

She also began sending home videos of her and their 10-month-old son Elvis to Cordero's phone so that he won't miss out on their quarantine activities while he's in the coma.

Kloots shared the news of Cordero's leg amputation in an Instagram Story on Saturday. "We had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything," she explained. "So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting, and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines — so we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today."

Watch Kloots' full interview below.