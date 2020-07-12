Amanda Kloots Shares Details About Private Memorial for Late Husband Nick Cordero: "It Was Beautiful and Perfect"

The wife of the late Broadway star, who passed away after a grueling battle with the novel coronavirus, also opened up about feeling "scared" about her "new normal."

A small memorial service for late Broadway star Nick Cordero took place over the weekend and Cordero's wife took to social media to share details about the "beautiful and perfect" service.

"We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, 'Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.' He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there," Amanda Kloots wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her and Cordero's son.

Cordero, who received a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway and starred in Waitress, A Bronx Tale the Musical and Rock of Ages, passed away at the age of 41 on July 5 after a grueling battle with the novel coronavirus.

Kloots shared that during the memorial service, guests listened to the song "I'm Here" from The Color Purple Broadway show as a way to honor a date she and Cordero had years ago.

"Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard," she revealed, admitting that she now feels "scared" about her "new normal," and "of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it."

"But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son," she said. Cordero and Kloots' son, Elvis was born in June 2019.

"I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, 'Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.' "

Kloots then opened up about how she plans to stay strong despite now being on a "long journey and a down road" she never thought she'd be on.

"No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it," she wrote. 'I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel," Kloots wrote.

She then shared the lyrics to the "I'm Here" song and encouraged everyone to listen to the song performed by actress Cynthia Erivo.

See her post below.