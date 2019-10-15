Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins Join Gary Oldman in David Fincher's Biopic of 'Citizen Kane' Co-Writer

Tom Burke and Tom Pelphrey are among others cast in the drama that will be in black-and-white.

Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, and Charles Dance have joined Gary Oldman in Mank, David Fincher’s drama about the writer who co-wrote screen classic Citizen Kane with Orson Welles.

Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane,Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, Tom Pelphrey and Tuppence Middleton are also boarding the production that is scheduled to shoot in Los Angeles beginning November.

Douglas Urbanski, Eric Roth, Cean Chaffin are producing.

Herman Mankiewicz, a reporter and critic in the 1920, was recruited by Paramount to come to Hollywood and work in the movie business. Mankiewicz worked on numerous now-classic films such as The Wizard of Oz (1939), Pride of the Yankees (1942) and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), but it was 1941's Citizen Kane that caused a controversy which would dog him until his death. Both Mankiewicz and Welles worked on the script, but Mankiewicz accused the filmmaker of trying to push him out of the limelight, even saying Welles offered to pay him off in exchange for sole credit.

Getting Mank before cameras has been a 20-plus-year journey for Fincher, who initially wanted to tackle the story after making his 1997 feature The Game. The director’s father, Jack Fincher, also a newspaper man, wrote the script.

While some of the character details were not revealed, it is known that Seyfried will play screen star Marion Davies while Collins will play Rita Alexander, Mank’s secretary. Burke (The Musketeers) will play Welles. Pelphrery is playing Mank's brother.

Seyfried, last seen in The Art of Racing in the Rain, is currently shooting horror movie Things Seen & Heard for Netflix and is also voicing the character of Daphne in animated Scooby Doo movie, Scoob.

Collins this year appeared in Tolkien and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Dance, who had a memorable run on Game of Thrones, this year co-starred in Legendary’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Pelphrey is best known for co-starring in Iron First and will be seen in the upcoming season of Ozark.

