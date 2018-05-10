Amanda Steele Details Her "Crazy Anxiety Attack" on Her First Cannes Red Carpet

The in-demand beauty influencer (with 2.6 million Instagram followers) recounts the complex emotions that came with facing the world’s most famous line of photographers for the first time.

It was never the plan to attend a premiere, but super last minute I got a ticket to walk the carpet for Okja. It was really crazy as we figured out how to make it happen. Next thing I know, I’m literally on a moped rushing through the streets with wet nails and my hair only half done to find something to wear. I arrived and honestly, I had a bit of a crazy anxiety attack when I got there. I got super scared and flustered. I had no idea what I was doing. I walked the carpet by myself and without a phone because it wouldn’t fit in my bag. As soon as I got on the carpet, they sent everyone up the stairs, and I was so overwhelmed and no one was speaking English. I didn’t know if I was looking in the right direction for the photographers. When it was over, I had to figure out how to leave the Palais and get home without my phone.

Cannes is such an iconic film festival. The biggest actors and actresses have walked that carpet, and for an aspiring actress like myself, it was such a huge moment for me. I do red carpets all the time — almost every week — but to be in such an awesome place like that does not compare. Every actor dreams of getting to that point, and I feel so lucky and blessed and so inspired to keep doing what I’m doing.

People know me as an “influencer.” I don’t mind that word, but I hope that’s not what I’m called forever. Being an influencer is still a new term and idea. People haven’t quite figured out a name for this kind of job that doesn’t have a slightly negative connotation. I hope that changes, but for now it works, because being an influencer is so broad. I know that I’m so different than the typical influencer.

But in general, I think it’s important for the normal, mainstream media to acknowledge influencers, especially beauty and fashion influencers. We have such an impact.

