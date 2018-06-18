Amandla Stenberg’s MTV Awards Makeup Paid Homage to an Eighties Illustrator

The 'Black Panther' star’s dramatic eye took cues from Patrick Nagel’s Art Deco-influenced works.

Best known for designing the cover of Duran Duran’s 1982 album "Rio" and for his Playboy illustrations, artist Patrick Nagel’s iconic works also served as a source of inspiration for Amandla Stenberg’s graphic makeup at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday night.

“Amandla’s look reminded me of an '80s Nagel girl,” says makeup artist Kali Kennedy of Stenberg’s Louis Vuitton cropped red jacket and black pleated skirt (styled by Jason Bolden), which brought to mind the late artist's minimalist illustrations of bold, fashionable women. “So naturally we went with a tonal ’80s graphic shadow moment.”

To achieve the 19-year-old starlet’s look, Kennedy began by sketching the shape of the eye with the coppery-brown colored ChanelPrecision Eye Definer in Brun-Cuivre, then buffing it out.

Using the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Deep, Kennedy layered the top right deep brown shadow with the top left color from the palette (tip: use a wet brush to pack on the second shade). The artist then added a winged eyeliner with Calligraphie De Chanel Longwear Intense Cream Eyeliner, softened out with a pencil brush. A coat of mascara on Stenberg's curled lashes added a finishing touch to the angular look.

The end result? A statement-making eye “that keeps things soft, but still shows some emotion,” says Kennedy.

The MTV Awards air Monday night at 9 p.m. EST/PST.