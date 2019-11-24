AMAs: Halsey Gets Messy With Creative "Graveyard" Performance

The singer brought her artistic skills to the awards ceremony, where she could end up taking home three trophies.

After winning one of the first awards of the evening — favorite pop/rock song for "Without Me" — Halsey returned to the 2019 American Music Awards stage on Sunday night to perform her new single, "Graveyard."

The singer, along with a dancer, wore all-white ensembles that eventually served as canvases as the two splattered paint on each other. By the time the performance was over, both were covered with a variety of bright colors.

Halsey has intertwined her love of art with her musical performances before. For example, when she appeared on an episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live earlier this year, Halsey sang "Eastside" while also painting a giant portrait. She did the same thing when announcing the release of "Graveyard" and her upcoming third studio album, Manic, during a recent live stream.

Before the conclusion of this year's AMAs, Halsey could take home two additional awards — she's up for artist of the year and video of the year.

Additional performers set to take the AMAs stage throughout the night include Taylor Swift, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and more.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.