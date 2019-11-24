AMAs: Lizzo Dazzles During Ceremony Debut With "Jerome" Performance

The R&B and soul singer known for singles like "Truth Hurts" and celebratory lyrics was surrounded by a swirl of twinkling lights during Sunday's awards event.

Lizzo made her American Music Awards stage debut performing "Jerome" off of her 2019 major-label release Cuz I Love You on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The breathy and guttural performance was an empassioned rendition of the break-up song, which Lizzo performed on top of a circular podium. The entire theater went dark, and as smoke billowed around the vocalist, the audience became illuminated by a swirl of twinkling lights.

The R&B, pop and soul artist skyrocketed to fame and the top of the charts this year following her single “Juice,” which she co-wrote, and earlier releases “Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell."

Lizzo has been nominated in three AMA categories this year, including best new artist of the year, favorite female soul/R&B artist and favorite soul/R&B song (for “Juice").

Taylor Swift, Toni Braxton, Green Day, Lil Nas X and Billie Ellish were among the other musicians to take the awards show stage Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.