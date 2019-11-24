AMAs: Shania Twain Delivers Dynamic Medley of Greatest Hits

The mix included "You're Still The One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman," and marked the country icon's return to the AMAs stage ahead of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Country icon Shania Twain returned to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2003 to deliver a hit-fueled medley performance ahead of her upcoming Vegas residency.

The five-time American Music Award winner was introduced by rising country star Kelsea Ballerini, who announced the music legend's return to the AMA stage after 16 years before declaring her “my queen Shania Twain.”

Twain opened her performance sitting beneath a single spotlight with just a microphone and a glittering pink guitar on a darkened stage. She began with a stripped down medley of popular hits, including Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out," Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," and Drake's "God's Plan." It was then that the award-winning artist shifted into her more traditional country vibe, and delivered a slowed down, rendition of her 1997 hit "You're Still the One."

But soon after the lights came up, Twain removed her guitar and rose to stand on the stage. Suddenly backed by a group of leopard print-vested cowboys who swung, twirled, kicked and line-danced around her, the pop-country icon strutted around the stage to “Any Man of Mine” and “That Don't Impress Me Much." The men then dropped away and a curtain rose on a set of glowing pink and orange stairs, where pink-suited women in top-hats became her back-up dancers. Dressed in a sequined body-suit and a hot pink flowing, ruffled cover, Twain performed her final song the girl-powered anthem "I Feel Like A Woman," ending the night with her name plastered on the screens behind her in gold.

Twain's personal medley encapsulated her biggest hits across her long career, which began in 1993 with her self-titled debut. She found more commercial success in 1995 with her second studio album The Woman in Me, selling 20 million copies and clinching a win for best new artist at the AMAs in 1996. The queen of country-pop cemented herself in music history with her third album Come On Over, which produced twelve singles, including the shouty, feel-good “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” The superstar followed that up with her 2002 release Up! which debuted at No. 1 and made the record-selling crossover musician the first and only female artist in history to have three consecutive albums certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2004, Twain went on hiatus following two health diagnoses, but in 2011 returned to the spotlight and the charts with an OWN network miniseries, an autobiography and her first single in years, “Today Is Your Day.” Since then, Twain has returned to performing regularly, with a multi-year exclusive residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a North American Tour and eventually a world-wide tour in support of her fifth total studio album — and the first in 15 years — 2017’s Now.

The Canadian Music Hall of Famer’s Las Vegas residency kicks off on Dec. 6 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

