Sundance: Amazon Acquires Alan Ball Drama 'Uncle Frank'

The streamer also nabbed the North American rights to Irish drama 'Herself' out of this year's fest.

Amazon Studios has picked up Alan Ball's family drama Uncle Frank.

The American Beauty screenwriter wrote and directed the movie, which is set in 1973 and follows teenage Beth (Sophia Lillis), who leaves her rural hometown to study at New York University where her estranged uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay and living with his longtime partner, Wally (Peter Macdissi)—an arrangement he has kept secret for years.

After the sudden death of surly patriarch Mac (Stephen Root), Frank reluctantly returns home for the funeral with Beth and Wally in tow. Along the way, he’s forced to reckon with the ghosts of the past and finally face his family.

Steve Zahn, Judy Greer and Margo Martindale also star.

The movie screened in the fest's Premieres section to lukewarm reviews. In The Hollywood Reporter review of Uncle Frank, reviewer Leslie Felperin wrote that the movie "feels way too thirsty for audience love."

Ball produced the movie, along with Peter Macdissi, Michael Costigan, Jay Van Hoy, Stephanie Meurer and Bill Block. Bob Osher and Andrew Golov executive produced.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

This is the second pick-up for Amazon out of this year's fest— the streamer nabbed the North American rights to Irish drama Herself.