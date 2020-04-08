Amazon Acquires Comedy 'My Spy' From STX

The action comedy was set to hit theaters in U.S. on April 17.

Amazon Studios has picked up STX's once theater-bound action comedy My Spy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The movie, which was set to hit theaters in U.S. on April 17, hails from STXfilms and MWM Studios and had already begun rolling out overseas, including in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to the global shuttering of cinemas due to the novel coronavirus, the movie earned over $4 million at the international box office.

Amazon has exclusively picked up the film for the U.S. and key foreign territories. The streamer has yet to set a release date.

Peter Segal directed the feature, which stars Dave Bautista as a CIA agent outwitted by a 9-year-old girl, played by newcomer Chloe Coleman, whose family he’s been sent to surveil. Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Ken Jeong also star.

My Spy is the latest theater-bound studio movie that has been shuffled to streaming due to nationwide, indefinite theater closures, including the nation's tow largest chains Regal and AMC. Netflix picked up Paramount comedy The Lovebirds, which pushed from its April 3 release date by the studio, while Disney announced it would forgo a theatrical release for family adventure Artemis Fowl, instead opting to place it on streaming platform, Disney+.