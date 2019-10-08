Amazon Unveils First Italian Unscripted Show 'Celebrity Hunted'

Roman soccer legend Francesco Totti and singer-songwriter Fedez, among others, will attempt to stay off the grid as they're tracked for two weeks.

Amazon Prime Video is furthering its content push into Southern Europe with its first unscripted show in Italy: Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo.

Celebrity Hunted was first launched in the U.K. on Channel 4 by Endemol Shine Group’s Shine TV. The Amazon announcement marks the eighth international adaptation for the popular series. EndemolShine Italy is producing the new version, which will launch on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories in 2020.

The unscripted format is described as a real-life thriller where expert hunters chase after stars over a series of six episodes. The hunters include Italian professional investigators, cyber analysts and law enforcement and military trackers who can use any means to pinpoint the stars, including call tracing and CCTV. The castmembers must try to stay off the radar for two weeks in Italy with limited financial resources.

Italian stars signed up for the show include Roman soccer legend Francesco Totti, rapper Fedez (minus his wife, fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni), YouTuber Luis Sal, actor Claudio Santamaria, journalist Francesca Barra, anchorman Costantino della Gherardesca and actors Diana Del Bufalo and Cristiano Caccamo.

“With Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo we are bringing a truly innovative concept to viewers,” said Amazon's director of European original series Georgia Brown. “Quality production and A-list talent make this show unique and we are excited to bring this never-seen-before manhunt adventure exclusively to Prime Video in Italy.”

“We are very proud to be producing Amazon Prime Video’s first unscripted show in Italy, once again playing a pioneering role in a continuously evolving market,” said Leonardo Pasquinelli, CEO of EndemolShine Italy. “Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo is a revolutionary format with innovative storytelling thanks to its suspenseful and thrilling elements. The show sets up a unique challenge that will never have been seen on TV before.”

Amazon is currently developing and producing other Italian originals. Its international series ZeroZeroZero, from Gomorrah creator Stefano Sollima, premiered in September in Venice.