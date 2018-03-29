Amazon Boards 'Great British Bake Off' as Main Sponsor

The show has proved to be a huge success for Britain's Channel 4 since it's controversial move from the BBC.

Amazon is getting a slice of The Great British Bake Off action, having come onboard as the show's main sponsor for 2018 in a deal thought to be the company's biggest in the U.K.

The sponsorship, which will see Amazon promote its Echo speakers and Alexa voice services, is rumored to be worth in the region of £5 million ($7 million), putting Bake Off in the same league as Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor. The deal includes sponsorship of two Bake Off spinoffs, alongside celebrity and festive specials.

Despite having moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in hugely controversial £75 million ($105 million) channel hop dubbed "Bakexit" in the U.K. press, the revamped Bake Off proved to be a huge hit last year. The final for the first season after the BBC departure drew a consolidated audience of 10 million viewers and a 36.0 percent share of audience per episode, making it Channel 4’s biggest audience ever since the current system of measurement began in 2002.

Netflix, meanwhile, has announced it will be showing the first seven seasons of the show.