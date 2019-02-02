Sundance: Shia LaBeouf's 'Honey Boy' Lands at Amazon (Exclusive)

The semi-autobiographical film made its world premiere at the Eccles Theatre on Jan. 25, where it is screening in competition.

Amazon isn't done shopping. The studio has closed a deal to acquire Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical drama Honey Boy. A source pegged the deal at $5 million.

Written by and starring LaBeouf, the film was seen by buyers as a return to form for the actor, who plays the hard-drinking, law-breaking ex-rodeo clown father of a former child star. Israeli music video helmer Alma Har'el directed the dark coming-of-age showbiz story. Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe also star.

Critics embraced the LaBeouf passion project, with The Hollywood Reporter's Jon Frosch calling it "a sensitive, sincere portrait of a child actor's dysfunctional upbringing and its devastating fallout." Sony Pictures Classics and HBO also had been chasing before Amazon landed it, marking its fourth film of the market, following mega-deals for Late Night ($13 million for U.S. rights), and The Report ($14 million for worldwide) and Brittany Runs a Marathon ($14 million for worldwide).

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Anita Gou, Christopher Leggett and Har'el produced Honey Boy, while Fred Berger, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown and Bill Benenson executive produced.

Endeavor and CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.