Amazon Finalizing Deal for Michael B. Jordan Thriller From Paramount

Amazon is circling Paramount's Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan.

The feature stars Jordan as beloved Clancy character John Clark, a former Navy SEAL and director of the elite counterterrorism unit Rainbow Six.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado director Stefano Sollima helmed from a script by Taylor Sheridan and Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman. Jordan, Goldsman, Josh Applebaum, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and André Nemec produced the feature, which was co-financed by Skydance Media.

Paramount had dated the film for Sept. 18, 2020 in February, prior to the theatrical shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While the deal is not completely done, if it makes, Without Remorse will be the latest Paramount feature that has been placed at a streaming service. The studio sold both comedy The Lovebirds and Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago Seven to Netflix.

For its part, Amazon picked up STX family action comedy My Spy from STX after the movie's domestic theatrical release was derailed as a part of the nationwide theatrical shut down.