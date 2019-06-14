Amazon Games Studio Lays Off More Than a Dozen Employees

The gaming division of the company was originally founded in 2012.

Amazon Games Studio, the video game development division of the online retail giant, has laid off more than a dozen employees, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Kotaku was the first to report the news.

“Amazon Game Studios is reorganizing some of our teams to allow us to prioritize development of New World, Crucible, and new unannounced projects we’re excited to reveal in the future," an Amazon spokesperson says. "These moves are the result of regular business planning cycles where we align resources to match evolving, long-range priorities."

The studio was first founded in August 2012. In 2016, at TwitchCon in San Diego, Amazon Games Studio announced its first three games for PC, New World and Crucible among them.

Amazon says it is "working closely with all employees affected by these changes" to find new roles within the company.

"Amazon is deeply committed to games and continues to invest heavily in Amazon Game Studios, Twitch, Twitch Prime, AWS, our retail businesses, and other areas within Amazon,” the company says.