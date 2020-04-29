Amazon Gets Exclusive National Game in NFL Streaming Deal Renewal

The regular season game will be played on a Saturday in the second half of next season and still be available on broadcast TV in the local markets of the teams.

Amazon and the National Football League have renewed their streaming rights deal, keeping the simulcast of Thursday Night Football on the tech giant’s Prime and Twitch streaming platforms for a few more years.

Perhaps more significantly, Amazon will also get exclusive global rights to one regular season game, to be played on a Saturday in the second half of next season. The game will still be available on broadcast TV in the local markets of the teams. While the game is unlikely to feature a blockbuster matchup given its unusual timing and distribution, the placement in the second half of the season suggests it could feature teams with a chance to make the playoffs, which would bolster its viewership.

Amazon has streamed Thursday Night Football games since 2017, initially just simulcasting the broadcast feed. It has since expanded its offerings to include new features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats overlays and additional audio feeds, letting users choose which announcing team calls the game.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Fox has the broadcast rights to the game, having signed a five year deal in 2018. Amazon signed a two year extension at the time, but this new deal aligns the streaming rights to the TV rights.