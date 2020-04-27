Amazon Giving One Year of Food Network Kitchen for Free to Fire TV, Tablet Users

Bobby Flay, Valerie Bertinelli, Tyler Florence and other Food Network personalities will hold cooking classes from their homes May 2 to 3 to market the free giveaway.

Amazon on Monday unveiled a deal to give Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers in the U.S. a one-year free subscription to Food Network Kitchen.

The deal with Discovery will give complimentary access to live and on-demand cooking classes with Food Network personalities and chefs, including Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri and Martha Stewart.

The move by Amazon to give content away for free to boost use of a new technology or content offering follows Verizon giving Disney+ for free to unlimited wireless customers and Apple offering a complimentary year of Apple TV+ to buyers of its devices.

"We were thrilled with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce tens of millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen,” said Peter Faricy, CEO, global direct-to-consumer at Discovery in a statement.

The Food Network Kitchen giveaway is also timed to Americans doing more cooking in their homes as they self-quarantine during the novel coronavirus pandemic. To market the new offer, Food Network Kitchen and Amazon on May 2 and 3 will present a We Cook Together Weekend, allowing Americans to cook in real time in their home kitchens alongside Food Network chefs and personalities also in their home kitchens.

The live cooking classes will be led by Valerie Bertinelli, Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag and Alex Guarnaschelli, among others, and involve live Q&As.

Amazon first entered the set-top TV box arena with Fire TV in 2014 and Discovery and Amazon launched Food Network Kitchen in 2019 to get the traditional lifestyle cable channel into the streaming space via an offering of weekly live and on-demand cooking classes.