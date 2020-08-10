Amazon Launches Prime Gaming With Free Monthly Games and Exclusive Content

Prime members will receive in-game content for popular titles such as 'Grand Theft Auto Online,' 'Red Dead Online,' 'Apex Legends' and 'League of Legends.'

Amazon has launched Prime Gaming, offering free exclusive content and games to subscribers every month and building upon the benefits of Twitch Prime.

Prime members will receive access to free PC games in addition to in-game content for popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, League of Legends. They will also have access to games for mobile, PC and consoles.

Riot Games, Rockstar Games and Roblox Corp. are among the publishers that entered into agreements to allow Prime members to gain access to exclusive skins in games like Apex Legends, exotic weapons in Destiny 2 and new items in Roblox.

More than 20 games are among the offerings this month, including SNK arcade classics Metal Slug 2 and SNK 40th Anniversary Edition and indie brawler Treachery in Beatdown City. The selection of in-game content and free games will be refreshed and added to regularly. Additionally, Prime Gaming members will gain access to a monthly subscription to a Twitch channel.

"Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming," said Larry Plotnick, Prime Gaming general manager, in a statement. "We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming."

Prime Gaming is included with Prime memberships and Prime Video subscriptions in 200 countries and territories.