Amazon Nabs Rights to Noir 'Blow the Man Down' (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios has nabbed worldwide rights to seaside-set noir Blow the Man Down prior to its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

First-time feature filmmakers Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole are behind the buzzy festival title.

Set in Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine's rocky coast, Blow the Man Down follows Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe), who, while grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove's underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets.

Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Will Brittain, Gayle Rankin and Annette O'Toole also star.

Secret Engine's Drew Houpt and Alex Scharfman produced the movie, along with Tango Entertainment's Tim Headington and Lia Buman. Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa and Lucas Joaquin exec produced.

The movie, which won a best screenplay award at the Tribeca Film Festival, will launch exclusively worldwide on Amazon's Prime video service.

Amazon co-head of movies Julie Rapaport said, "We're incredibly excited to bring Blow the Man Down to our global Prime Video audience and for the world to discover directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy. They brilliantly executed and created an authentic world that draws you in immediately, keeping the viewer on edge till the very end."

Krudy and Cole added, "We're so thrilled Blow the Man Down has found its dream home at Amazon Studios. This film has been a part of our lives for a long time and we love that Amazon shares our passion for this salty story world. We've always seen Blow the Man Down as an intergenerational story, and we know that Amazon will be able to reach a wide and enthusiastic audience (as well as all the diehard Margo Martindale fans out there)."

The deal was negotiated by CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.