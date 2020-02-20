Amazon Nabs Sundance Doc 'Time' for $5 Million (Exclusive)

The deal marks the latest in a string of high-priced Sundance doc acquisitions, led by Apple's $12 million buy of Grand Jury Prize winner 'Boys State.'

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival wrapped 17 days ago, but major deals continue to be struck.

Amazon Studios has acquired Garrett Bradley's documentary Time in a deal worth $5 million, according to sources. The film, which chronicles a Louisiana woman's tireless 20-year effort to secure her husband's release from prison, made its world premiere on Jan. 25 and drew rave reviews. The Hollywood Reporter's Sheri Linden called it "a bracing time capsule," filled with "details [that] tend toward the poetic and tantalizing." At the Sundance Awards ceremony, Bradley took home the U.S. documentary directing prize.

The deal marks the latest in a string of high-priced Sundance doc acquisitions, led by Apple's $12 million buy of Grand Jury Prize winner Boys State. On the ground in Sundance, Amazon also spent big on the Alan Ball family drama Uncle Frank ($12 million).

Like Boys State, Time was produced by Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim's Concordia Studio, which is quickly becoming a significant player in the high-end doc space. Executive producers include Powell Jobs and Guggenheim as well as Nicole Stott, Rahdi Taylor and Kathleen Lingo.

Cinetic negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.