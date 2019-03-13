Amazon Prime, MTV SVOD App Offered for Free for 6 Months by U.K. Mobile Giant EE

The BT Group unit is adding the services to Apple Music and BT Sport in a promotion allowing pay monthly customers to save up to £164, or $215, on subscription costs.

U.K. mobile phone giant EE has struck deals to bring MTV's recently launched first-ever direct-to-consumer subscription VOD streaming app, MTV Play, and Amazon Prime to subscribers for free for six months.

EE, part of telecom giant BT Group, has already offered BT Sport and Apple Music as part of a content-centric promotion. The company said the new offer for EE's pay monthly subscribers and 12-month SIM-only mobile price plans allows customers to save up to £164, or $215, on subscription costs.

"It's our ambition to offer our customers unrivaled choice, with the best content, smartest devices, and the latest technology through working with the world’s best content providers," said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division. "In offering all EE pay monthly mobile customers Prime Video and MTV Play access, in addition to BT Sport and Apple Music – we’re providing them with a wealth of great entertainment they can experience in more places thanks to our super-fast 4G network, and soon to be launched 5G service."

Viacom and its Viacom International Media Networks unit have made mobile a big priority, citing its growth opportunity, especially in international markets. The company last year struck a big mobile deal with Telefonica in Latin America. But the EE agreement marks the company's first mobile distribution deal with a major player in a big European market.

MTV Play is an app for younger, mobile-first audiences who want to watch MTV’s youth-focused content. It costs £3.99 ($5.25) per month and includes catch-up and box set content, such as Geordie Shore, Jersey Shore, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club and The Valleys, and a live feed of the MTV U.K. linear channel.

MTV Play was initially made available through a direct subscription from Apple’s App Store or Google Play, but Viacom said at the time of the launch that it was planning to also distribute it in partnership with telecommunications operators.

"MTV Play puts all of MTV’s very latest and most popular content in the hands of its young fans via a standalone streaming application for the first time and we’re excited to be partnering with the U.K.’s leading mobile network to make it available to the widest possible audience," said Arran Tindall, senior vp, commercial and content distribution for Viacom International Media Networks. "MTV Play will offer all their favorite reality shows on-demand and on-the-go, and we believe it can quickly become a 'must-have' entertainment choice for today’s mobile-first consumers."

Amazon Prime originals that EE promoted in unveiling the offer include The Grand Tour, American Gods, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.