Amazon Prime Unveils Immersive 'Carnival Row' Pop-Up at The Grove in L.A.

The original series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne will hold court at the shopping center on August 6 and 7, where visitors can interact with the fantastical creatures featured in the show.

Hollywood-themed pop-up experiences have been a big trend in L.A. this summer, from the Stranger Things Scoop's Ahoy ice cream shop in Burbank to the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit diner on Melrose Avenue. The latest small-screen show to come to life via pop-up is Amazon Prime's original fantasy series, Carnival Row, the Jon Amiel-directed drama that takes place in a neo-Victorian world where humans and mythical immigrant creatures struggle to coexist.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6-7, a two-day interactive experience will take over The Grove shopping complex in L.A. ahead of the show's official premieres on the video streaming service on August 30.

The popular shopping destination's statue area near Barnes & Noble will feature interactive "curiosity boxes" that will showcase the series' cast of "fantastical creatures, including faeries, centaurs, fauns, and humans," Mike Benson, head of marketing at Amazon Studios, tells The Hollywood Reporter by email. "In our activation at The Grove, customers will be able to literally step into the world of Carnival Row and experience it for themselves."

The Legendary Television show stars Orlando Bloom as human detective Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as the refugee fairy Vignette Stonemoss. The two characters reignite a forbidden cross-species love affair in the midst of a murder investigation that threatens to upend the peace between the supernatural beings and human citizens—so expect plenty of social media-friendly photo moments and "surprises" inspired by the show, says Benson.

"The Grove presents an ideal, impactful location to connect with Los Angeles residents, as well as tourists from all over the world [and its] customer base, is highly influential and heavy users of social media," Benson tells THR. "We strive to utilize locations that allow us to engage broader, global and socially active audiences, so we can effectively engage customers at our activation, but also scale exposure through social media."

Of course, the pop-up will house a shop stocked with Carnival Row-inspired promotional merchandise, such as the fairy wings that Delevingne sported last month at Comic-Con. (The comic book-loving crowd already got a taste of the Amazon Prime series' experience last month when the activation popped up at San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.)

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained during a panel that the show's "world is a discussion ... about racism and sexism and classism and spiritualism, and we kind of cover it all and we look at all the different ways that you can differentiate the people and creatures in society, and it makes for a very layered and complex show."

Carnival Row will be available to Amazon Prime customers starting Aug. 30.

Carnival Row pop-up at The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles; Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 12 to 9 p.m. daily