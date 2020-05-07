Amazon to Put Out 'Little Fires Everywhere' Across Europe, Latin America, Australia

The Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington series, based on Celeste Ng's bestselling book, recently aired on Hulu in the U.S.

Amazon Prime Video has taken rights to Little Fires Everywhere – which recently concluded on Hulu in the U.S. – for Europe, Latin America, Canada and Australia.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller and executive produced by and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the series will launch exclusively on the platform on May 22 in the original version with subtitles available. Dubbed local language versions will be available later this year.

"Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington spearheaded Little Fires Everywhere both as talented producers with their production companies Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, and as outstanding actors," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Together with Liz Tigelaar, they have created the type of exciting, exclusive TV content our customers love, making it the perfect title for Prime Video viewers around the world. There is feverish anticipation for this series from fans of the bestselling novel, so we are delighted to make it available to binge for Prime members."

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Alongside Witherspoon and Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu.

In a joint statement, Witherspoon and Washington said: "We, at Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, are thrilled that Amazon will be the primary international home for Little Fires Everywhere. Jen Salke and the Amazon team have shared our passion for this spectacular story from the very beginning, making it the perfect home for audiences worldwide."



The series is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Hello Sunshine and ABC Signature served as studio co-production partners on the project. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) is creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Ng serves as producer. Produced for Hulu in the U.S., Little Fires Everywhere is distributed globally by Disney’s direct-to-consumer & international segment.