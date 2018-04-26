Amazon Renews Streaming Deal for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football'

The e-commerce giant is getting back into the arena, bringing 11 more regular season games to Amazon Prime members through 2019.

Amazon has renewed its streaming rights deal with the National Football League to deliver a live digital stream of Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide over the next two years.

The latest deal will see Amazon Prime stream another 11 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by Fox during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The streamed games also will be simulcast on NFL Network and distributed in Spanish on Fox Deportes.

The e-commerce giant's original NFL deal had Amazon in 2017 streaming 10 Thursday Night Football games, again to Amazon Prime members.

"Amazon was a tremendous partner for Thursday Night Football in 2017 and as we continue our mission of delivering NFL games to fans whether they watch on television or on digital platforms, we are excited to work with them again for the next two seasons," Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer for the NFL, said Thursday in a statement.

"Our customers love to stream football — last year, we successfully debuted NFL Thursday Night Football on Prime Video in the U.S. and around the world,” Jeff Blackburn, senior vp of business development and entertainment at Amazon, said in his own statement.

In January, Fox Sports was awarded a five-year deal for Thursday Night Football.