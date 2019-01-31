Amazon Says It Signed Up Record Number of Prime Members Last Year

The company said its net "service sales" jumped to $27.7 billion from $19.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Amazon on Thursday bested the expectations of analysts by reporting revenue of $72.4 billion in the fourth quarter and $6.04 per share in earnings.

Amazon was expected to earn $5.65 per share on revenue of $71.6 billion.

"The fourth quarter 2017 included a provisional tax benefit for the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 of approximately $789 million." the company said.

Amazon said it also signed up more new members worldwide to its Prime video and delivery service in 2018 than in any year prior.

Amazon's earnings comes as Jeff Bezos is in the midst of a divorce from MacKenzie Bezos, though the Amazon CEO is unlikely to address his personal life during an earnings call with analysts set for later Thursday. The couple's fortune is estimated at $140 billion and there is reportedly no prenuptial agreement, as they were married 25 years ago before the creation of Amazon.

Bezos owns 16 percent of Amazon, a company Wall Street values at $836 billion, and he also owns The Washington Post.

What might interest analysts more is that Bezos has reportedly launched an investigation into how The National Enquirer allegedly gained access to some of his personal texts.

Analysts may also seek more specific numbers on Prime when they speak to Amazon executives later Thursday. In April, Bezos disclosed there were more than 100 million members worldwide.

