Amazon to Stream Indian Terrorism Drama 'The Family Man' Worldwide

The original series stars actor Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man working for an intelligence agency.

Amazon has unveiled its latest Indian original series, The Family Man, which it will stream worldwide.

The terrorism drama stars well-known Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man working for an intelligence agency who has to battle terrorists while protecting his family from the impact of his demanding and low-paying job.



The series is produced and directed by the Bollywood filmmaker duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., whose credits include such titles as zombie comedy Go Goa Gone and comedy drama Shor In The City. The duo is producing the series via its banner D2R Films.



While a release date was not unveiled, The Family Man will launch on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year in Hindi and will also be dubbed in South Indian languages Tamil and Telugu. Amazon Prime Video India content director Vijay Subramaniam said the series had "a gripping script, and we think it will capture the imagination of audiences globally."



Bajpayee added: "There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story – something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extraordinary struggle."



Amazon kicked off its Indian originals last year with cricket drama Inside Edge. It has since then been beefing up its local content offerings with a variety of content, from stand-up comedy to reality formats, such as music talent show The Remix.