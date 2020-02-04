Sundance: Amazon Studios Acquires Tessa Thompson Led Romance 'Sylvie's Love'

Nnamdi Asomugha co-stars in the period movie from writer-director Eugene Ashe.

Amazon Studios has picked-up Sundance love story Sylvie's Love, starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, sources familiar with the deal tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Eugene Ashe wrote and directed the movie, which follows a saxophone player (Asomugha) and aspiring tv producer (Thompson) as they fall in love and continually cross paths in late 50s/early 60s New York.

Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Jemima Kirke also star.

The movie premiered in the U.S. dramatic competition section. The Hollywood Reporter review called the movie "an unabashed throwback to the women's pictures of Hollywood's Golden Age."

Endeavor Content brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.