Amazon Studios' Head of Marketing and Distribution Bob Berney Exiting

Bob Berney is exiting Amazon Studios as the streamer's head of marketing and distribution, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Berney, who was hired to the post in 2015, recently came to the end of his four-year contract and is said have left on his own volition.

In the interim, the marketing and distribution team will report to Matt Newman, one of the studio's feature film co-heads that is in charge of international distribution.

During his tenure at Amazon, Berney worked on the campaigns for such award winners and contenders as Manchester by the Sea, The Big Sick and Cold War. Prior to Amazon, the indie film veteran served as the CEO of Picturehouse, where he released Pan’s Labyrinth.

Berney is leaving the studio, now run by Jennifer Salke, as the most recent title independently released by Amazon — Mindy Kaling's Late Night — is faltering at the box office. Having just finished its second weekend in wide release, the Emma Thompson-starring comedy has earned $10.6 million at the North American box office. The movie was acquired out of Sundance for $13 million.

Up next for the studio are more Sundance buys, with the comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon set to hit theaters Aug. 23 and Scott Burns' The Report due out Sept. 27. With the latter title, Amazon is attempting a new release strategy that will see the streamer shorten the film's theatrical window, putting the movie on Amazon Prime Video two weeks later on Oct. 11.