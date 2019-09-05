Amazon Studios in Talks to Finance Jennifer Kent's Next Movie

The Australian director of 'The Nightingale' is set to adapt a book about a Gilded Age-era murder in Memphis.

Producers of the next movie for Australian director Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) are in talks to have the screen adaptation of a Gilded Age-era murder financed by Amazon Studios, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Amazon Studios is set to produce the indie with Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Berlanti Productions. The project, for which Amazon is also negotiating the worldwide rights, is a book-to-movie adaptation of Alice + Freda Forever: A Murder in Memphis, by Alexis Coe.

Coe's book portrays two teenage girls who fall deeply in love, until jealousy and outside forces turn their romance into an unstable obsession.

Greg Berlanti, Sidney Kimmel, Sarah Schechter and John Penotti will share the producing credits, with a 2020 production date set.

IFC Films released Kent's The Nightingale, another period feature that starred Game of Thrones actor Aisling Franciosi as an Irish convict in 1820s Tasmania.