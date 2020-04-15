Amazon Studios Taps Netflix Exec Christian Davin as Head of Movies Marketing

He will work closely with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Christian Davin has been named global head of movies marketing for Amazon Studios, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Davin joins the company from Netflix, where he most recently served as vp global creative marketing for films, working on campaigns for Roma, Bird Box and To All the Boys, among others. The exec has held a variety of positions at MGM, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox.

Davin will work closely with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke and the movies co-heads — Ted Hope, Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman — to design and execute all film campaigns, including all theatrical and streaming projects.

Amazon's upcoming features slate includes the Tessa Thompson period romance Sylvie's Love and the Lili Reinhart-starrer Chemical Hearts.