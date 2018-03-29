Amazon Takes ABC's 'The Crossing,' Freeform's 'Cloak & Dagger' for European Markets

"This marks another step forward in bringing best-in-class TV shows to Prime Video customers in Europe," says Jay Marine, vp, Prime Video EU.

Amazon has struck a deal to stream two Disney TV dramas, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and The Crossing, exclusively on Prime Video in European markets under a deal with the conglomerate.

Cloak & Dagger tells the story of two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened and awakened by their new powers. The show, which in the U.S. will air on Freeform, will be available on Prime Video in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Italy in June, a day after the U.S. premiere.

Sci-fi mystery The Crossing, which debuts in the U.S. on ABC on Monday, will become available on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland on Tuesday and in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Austria on April 27. The show focuses on a group of refugees from a war-torn country 250 years in the future who seek asylum in an American town.

"This marks another step forward in bringing best-in-class TV shows to Prime Video customers in Europe," says Jay Marine, vp, Prime Video EU. "We are thrilled to be bringing Marvel’s next hugely anticipated TV series exclusively to Prime Video, and we look forward to hearing the reaction from Marvel fans and newcomers to the iconic entertainment series alike as they discover the universe of Cloak & Dagger. The Crossing is a timely addition to Prime Video, and we’re expecting customers to find much to love about this enigmatic show."

Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Aubrey Joseph (The Night Of). The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

The Crossing stars Steve Zahn (War for the Planet of the Apes), Natalie Martinez (Death Race), Sandrine Holt (House of Cards, The Returned), Rick Gomez (Band of Brothers), Jay Karnes (The Shield), Marcuis Harris (Grey’s Anatomy), Simone Kessel (Of Kings and Prophets), Kelley Missal (Sleepy Hollow), Rob Campbell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Grant Harvey (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Bailey Skodje (If There Be Thorns), John D’Leo (The Family), Luc Roderique (Godzilla) and Tommy Bastow (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging). The series is produced by ABC Studios.