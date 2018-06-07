Amazon Nets Package of English Premier League Soccer Matches for U.K.

“We are always looking to add more value to Prime, and we’re delighted to now offer, for the first time, live Premier League matches to Prime members at no extra cost," says the streaming video giant.

Streaming video giant Amazon has acquired a package of rights for the English Premier League, the most-watched soccer league in the world that features such teams as Manchester City, Manchester United, London clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as Liverpool.

The company said Thursday that "from the 2019/20 season U.K. Prime members will have exclusive access to watch 20 matches per season, comprising two full fixture rounds – the first December midweek round and the festive bank holiday round – featuring live coverage of every Premier League team."

It added: "This will be the first time a full round of Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live in the U.K. In addition, Prime members will be able to watch weekly highlights of all Premier League matches throughout the season."

Financial terms of the three-season deal weren't disclosed.

The Premier League joins Prime Video’s growing list of live sports, including U.S. Open Tennis, ATP World Tour Tennis events and NFL games. They are all available to watch on Prime Video in the U.K. at no extra cost to a Prime membership.

Sky earlier in the year acquired four of the seven packages of Premier League rights, with telecom giant BT's BT Sport buying one. BT Sport on Thursday bought a second package of games, with Amazon taking the other one. Overall, Sky will air 128 matches per season, BT 52 and Amazon 20.

“We are always looking to add more value to Prime, and we’re delighted to now offer, for the first time, live Premier League matches to Prime members at no extra cost to their membership,” said Jay Marine, vp of Prime Video in Europe. "The Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world. Over these two December fixture rounds Prime members will be able to watch every team, every game, so no matter which Premier League team you support, you’re guaranteed to see them play live on Prime Video.”

"We are extremely pleased that Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon have invested in these rights and all view the Premier League and our clubs as vital parts of their live sports offerings," said Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore. "Sky and BT are established Premier League partners and provide first-rate coverage of the competition through their live-match broadcasts and comprehensive programming. We welcome Amazon as an exciting new partner and we know Prime Video will provide an excellent service on which fans can consume the Premier League."