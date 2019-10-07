Amazon Takes Third 'Walking Dead' Series for Europe, Asia

Amazon Prime Video will also stream the show in the Middle East and Africa, while AMC Networks International will air it on AMC in Latin America, as well as Spain and Portugal.

AMC Networks' AMC Studios unit unveiled the international licensing deal, which excludes Spain and Portugal, early on Monday. AMC Networks International will air the show on AMC in Latin America, Spain and Portugal. AMC previously said it would air it in North America.

The 10-episode series, produced and distributed by AMC Studios, is still untitled and is currently in production in Virginia and is set to premiere in 2020. The drama will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse.

"The Walking Dead represents some of the most compelling and coveted IP in the world, so we are extremely thrilled to have lined up international distribution of the third television series in the expanding universe of The Walking Dead with Amazon Prime Video and AMC Networks International," said Valerie Cabrera, senior vp of worldwide content distribution for AMC Studios. "A franchise and story that is rooted in our collective humanity, the appeal of The Walking Dead crosses language and cultural barriers and we can’t wait to share this highly-anticipated series with fans around the globe next year."

The new series, photos of which AMC unveiled last week, made its panel debut at New York Comic Con this Saturday, with participants including co-creators Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, along with cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.