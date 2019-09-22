Amazon Wins 4 Early Emmys for 'Fleabag' and 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The streamer has nabbed four Primetime Emmys so far.

Amazon is having its best Emmys season yet with four early wins at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag.

Tony Shalhoub won for best actor in a comedy series for his role in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Alex Borstein followed her Maisel co-star with her win for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

For Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home an Emmy for best writing for a comedy series and Harry Bradbeer won for directing for a comedy series — both for "Episode 1."

Amazon also won eight Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, including best guest actress and actor for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby, respectively, for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Last year, Amazon won a total of eight Emmys. The streaming site nabbed five Primetime awards, all going to Maisel, for best comedy, writing, directing, actress (Rachel Brosnahan) and supporting actress (Alex Bornstein). Amazon's Maisel also grabbed three Creative Arts Emmys in 2018 for music, editing and comedy casting.

In 2017, Amazon won just two Creative Arts Emmys — Jane Lynch for best actress in a short form comedy or drama series and Mozart in the Jungle for best sound mixing for a comedy or drama series and animation.

Heading into the 2019 Emmys, Amazon had a total of 47 nominations, up from 22 last year.

HBO is in the lead so far this year with 25 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys, including 10 wins for Game of Thrones in categories including score, title design and stunt coordination as well as a seventh honor for special visual effects. Netflix follows with 23 wins including four for Queer Eye and three for Russian Doll.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox. Head here for a list of winners.