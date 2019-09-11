Amazon's 'Hanna' Adds 'Fleabag,' 'Homecoming' Stars for Season 2

Creator David Farr steps behind the camera to direct episodes of the NBCUniversal/Working Title teenage assassin thriller for the first time, alongside Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdóttir.

Amazon's small-screen retelling of Joe Wright's 2011 teenage assassin feature Hanna has bolstered its cast for the second season, now shooting in the U.K. and France.

The show — produced by NBCUniversal International Studios and Working Title TV — has added Dermot Mulroney (Homecoming, My Best Friend’s Wedding), Anthony Welsh (Fleabag, Black Mirror), Severine Howell-Meri (Doctors, Casualty), Cherelle Skeete (Ordinary Lies, Call the Midwife) and newcomer Gianna Kiehl to its lineup.

Esme Creed-Miles reprises her title role as Hanna, the extraordinary teenage girl determined to escape from the grasp of the shadowy Utrax organization and its ruthless agenda, along with Mireille Enos, who returns as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler.

For season two, David Farr — who co-wrote the original feature and adapted it into the TV series, which first bowed at the Berlinale this year — is stepping behind the camera to direct episodes for the first time. He'll be joined by French director Eva Husson (Girls of the Sun, Bang Gang) and Icelandic director Ugla Hauksdóttir (Trapped).

Hanna is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video. Serving as exec producers are Farr, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios and Andrew Woodhead, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title Television. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios also serve as executive producers. Laura Hastings-Smith (The Little Drummer Girl, Hunger) is series producer.