Amber Heard Joins Dystopian L.A. Drama 'Gully'

The actress will star alongside 'All the Money in the World' and 'Lean on Pete' star Charlie Plummer.

Amber Heard is set to star in the dystopian L.A.-set indie drama Gully for prominent music video director Nabil Elderkin, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Heard will star alongside All the Money in the World and Lean on Pete star Charlie Plummer as the mother of his character, a traumatized teenager who is one of the organizers of a riot. The film will focus on Plummer and two other teenagers who have experienced childhood trauma and are plotting the riot in a dystopian version of Los Angeles.

Gully will be the directorial debut of Elderkin, who directed videos for SZA's "DNA," Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," John Legend's "All of Me" and several Frank Ocean songs. Marcus Guillory wrote the screenplay.

Romulus Entertainment's Brad Feinstein and Tom Butterfield, Ben Pugh, Corey Smyth and Alex Georgiou are producing. Joseph F. Ingrassia, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, Andy Brunskill and Kweku Mandela are executive producing, and Romulus is financing the film. Endeavor Content is representing domestic rights.

This is only the latest high-profile casting for Heard, who in February was tapped to star in Sentinel Pictures' romantic thriller Run Away With Me. She is also starring in DC's Aquaman and Matthew Cullins' London Fields, based on the Martin Amis novel, set for release in 2018.

Heard is repped by WME, Independent Public Relations and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.