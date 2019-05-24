Amber Midthunder Grabs Lead in 'Centurion The Dancing Stallion' Drama (Exclusive)

The 'Legion' star plays a Latina college student stricken with cancer while competing in Mexican horse dancing.

Amber Midthunder, best known as Kerry Loudermilk on FX's Legion, has nabbed the lead role in the indie drama Centurion The Dancing Stallion.

Midthunder, who also recurs on The CW's Roswell New Mexico, plays Elissa Hall, a Latina college student competing in Mexican horse dancing, only to discover she has A.P.L. (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), an acute form of leukemia.

As she goes to the hospital for treatment, her horse, Centurion, goes from being abused to starring as a celebrated champion.

Centurion The Dancing Stallion, which is based on real events, is written by Boon Collins and directed by Emmy-nominated director of photography Dana Gonzales. Collins and Gonzales also share producer credits on the indie feature.

