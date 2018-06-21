Amber Rose Launches Simply Be Collection With Bootsy Bellows Party

Kelis performed and Blac Chyna snapped selfies.

Amber Rose simply was.

She celebrated the launch of her Simply Be Edited by Amber Rose collection at Bootsy Bellows on Wednesday in Hollywood, swaying to the live music and snapping selfies with DJ Duffey and model Blac Chyna all evening.

The actress-activist debuted 25 pieces of summer apparel, including crop tops, leggings and bodysuits for sizes 6 to 32 (prices range from $25 to $40). Her line highlights a “sexy aesthetic” for women with “killer curves.”

“All women should have access to clothes that make them feel sexy, stylish and confident,” Rose said in a statement. “I hope that everyone who wears the collection will feel empowered to love their bodies, celebrate their curves, and be the best versions of their true selves.” (Rose herself has spoken out about feeling body shamed, from Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough among others).

At the West Hollywood bash, a blue-haired Kelis took to the stage for a live set, donning a shiny black jumpsuit, sequin bomber jacket, Moschino belt and Mercedes logo earrings. She danced and sang to “Trick Me,” “4th July,” “Acapella” and her hit “Milkshake,” finishing with a wink and a simple “peace.”

DJ Duffey kept the party going with Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy.” An open bar helped guests fete the launch, with Justine Skye, Madison Beer, Sarina Nowak, Sarunas J. Jackson and Broderick Hunter in attendance. Rose mingled with her friends behind the turntable, keeping her hefty black-and-gold shades on all night.