Amber Ruffin Reacts to Reports of Tom Hanks Giving Typewriter to Bullied Kid

The 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' writer also tackled Ben Affleck smoking while wearing a mask, Stanley Tucci's memorable cocktail video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press conferences and President Donald Trump's widely criticized comments about injecting disinfectants.

Amber Ruffin updated Late Night With Seth Meyers viewers on a number of recent pop-culture and political phenomena during Tuesday's episode of the NBC show.

In the latest edition of "Amber Says What," the Late Night writer shared that an Australian boy named Corona was reportedly bullied by his classmates due to his name. "Tom Hanks gave him a typewriter, also named Corona, that he could use to write him letters so that they could be pen pals and I was like, 'What?'" she said. "And then Tom Hanks wrote, 'You've got a friend in me.' And I was like, 'Awww, what?'

"Then I cried — not because it was beautiful, but just because I feel like the bullies are going to have a field day with this," she said.

Ruffin kicked off the segment by sharing that Ben Affleck was caught smoking a cigarette while wearing a mask outside. "What... are you protecting yourself from exactly? Do you think the cigarette smoke cancels out the corona?" she said.

Ruffin next shared that the governor of Florida deemed the WWE an essential business. "I was like, 'What… time is it on? Because I would kill for a new show right now," she said. "I have seen everything. Whatever you have, I will watch."

The viral video of Stanley Tucci making a cocktail was the next topic on Ruffin's list. "Everyone was like, 'Oh, Stanley Tucci.' And I was like, 'What? Stanley Tucci?'" she said. "Then I watched the video and I was like in, immediately, all the way in. I mean, what? On top of everything else, now I have to deal with having these feelings for Stanley Tucci?"

Ruffin also recapped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily press conferences, which she said are "TED Talks where you get to be bitchy." Clips followed of Cuomo appearing onscreen next to captions including "You are wrong" and "Don't get arrogant."

The writer added that some of Cuomo's comments have been "informative," including a statement declaring that it was Saturday. "This really tells you what a low bar there is for press conferences," she said. "This man just told us the day of the week, and he has an 87 percent approval rating."

Protests against stay-at-home orders that took place in Wisconsin and Texas also made Ruffin's list. "Why are these people acting like this? Oh, I remember," she said before an old clip showed her arguing that "if you tell Americans [the coronavirus] mostly affects black people, folks will be outside in a big pile French kissing strangers tomorrow."

Ruffin also commented on Georgia announcing that movie theaters could reopen. "What... is even playing right now?' There are no movies out," she said. "It's just gonna be that one commercial that's like, 'Let's all go to the lobby.'"

"So then President Trump was like, 'Drink bleach everybody,' and I was like, 'What? Yeah, baby. Let's get wild!"' Ruffin continued. "But then I found out there was no fun new cocktail called 'bleach.'"

After realizing that the president had seemingly suggested that people drink actual bleach to combat the coronavirus, Ruffin said, "That is the craziest thing he has ever done. But then I remembered all the other times I said that. And I was like, 'What?!'"

Watch the full segment, below.