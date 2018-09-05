Amber Tamblyn to Release Essay Collection in March

'Era of Ignition' will combine stories about the actress and author's life with her political and cultural views.

Actress, feminist and #MeToo activist Amber Tamblyn is working on a book of essays.

Archetype on Wednesday announced that it will publish Tamblyn's Era of Ignition in March. Tamblyn will combine stories about her life with her political and cultural views in what Archetype is calling an "enlightening and inspiring call to arms."

Tamblyn's acting credits include the daytime soap opera General Hospital and such films as 127 Hours. She also is a founder of Time's Up, the Hollywood movement against sexual harassment.

Tamblyn's previous books include the novel Any Man and the poetry collections Bang Ditto and Free Stallion.