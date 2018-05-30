Ambien Wikipedia Page Jokingly Updated With Roseanne Side Effects

The ABC star lost her self-titled show after she tweeted a racist message about former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The jokes were flying Wednesday after Roseanne Barr tweeted that she was on Ambien when she tweeted a racist message about former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, which ultimately cost Barr a sitcom.

Among the jokes being shared was an “update” to the Ambien Wikipedia page to include new "side effects" to the sleep aid.

The since-deleted entry read: “In 2018, the American Roseanne Barr made the public aware of a number of previously undisclosed side effects to Zolpidem (aka Ambien) including: racism, Trump-tweeting, anthem-spitting, unpatriotic crotch grabbing, public irritation, political agitation, sore losing, sore winning, special election upsets, butt-hurt, hate, avalanches, and loss of sitcom."

Barr has issued a number of apologies after she, on Tuesday, attacked Jarrett in a since-deleted tweet alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and mentioning Planet of the Apes.

The tweet set off a firestorm that resulted in ABC pulling the plug on Barr's extremely popular rebooted sitcom, Roseanne.

The star of the self-titled show was taken to task by celebrities and politicians who said there was no excuse for her blatant racism.

Barr, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, did have those who came to her side via Twitter (many of whom she retweeted), suggesting a boycott of ABC or lawsuit.

A number of the show’s cast released statements saying they were sorry the show was over, but that they were sickened by Barr’s comments and that she did not speak for anyone other than herself.