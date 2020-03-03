Amblin, 'John Wick 3' Producer Team for Real-Life Show Choir Movie (Exclusive)

The as-yet untitled feature is based on the true story of high school team Rhythm of the Knight and teacher Lynette Carr-Hicks.

Amblin Partners is developing a true-life show choir movie, teaming with Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Tiara Blu Film’s Diane Nabatoff for the feature.

The movie is based on real-life school teacher Lynette Carr-Hicks and her show choir team known as Rhythm of the Knight that, in 2018, claimed the grand prize at the Show Choir National Finals, becoming the first group composed of black and Latinx singers to earn the coveted award.

Carr-Hicks is the choir director at New York's Uniondale High School, where she changed the traditional choir at the school into a show choir in 2010 and has spent the years since working tirelessly to build it into one of the most acclaimed show choirs in the country. For the students, many of whom came from economically disadvantaged homes, Rhythm of the Knight provided the structure and support many students needed in their lives, and Carr-Hicks, whom choir members call "mom," often found herself covering financial necessities — from costumes to food to school supplies. With every member of the group graduating and going on to college, the inspiring story of Lynette Carr-Hicks’ and the Rhythm of the Knight choir is one of lives transformed — both student and teacher.

Harold, who served as an executive producer on John Wick 3 and Edge of Tomorrow, and Tunnell will produce, along with Nabatoff (Take the Lead). Matt Schwartz will executive produce.

Kelly Burnett and Ariana Ackerberg brought the project for Safehouse, which has a first-look deal with Amblin. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners’ president of production, will oversee for the studio.