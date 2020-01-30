Amblin, Marc Platt Team for High School Comedy 'The Bear' (Exclusive)

The film will be an adaptation of the upcoming fiction debut from 'New York Times' bestselling author Natalie Ford.

Amblin Partners is going back to high school with Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt.

Amblin and Platt are partnering for a feature adaptation of The Bear, the upcoming fiction debut from New York Times bestselling author and high school English teacher Natalie Ford.

The comedy follow an introverted teen who secretly becomes her high school's costumed mascot so she can show off her dance and choreography skills but struggles to keep her identity hidden as she becomes a local and viral sensation.

Black List writer Erin Rodman will adapt for Amblin. (Rodman previously was an assistant at the production banner.)

Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for Marc Platt Productions.

Amblin Partners’ vp of creative affairs Mia Maniscalco will oversee for the studio, along with creative exec John Buderwitz. Katie McNicol will oversee for Marc Platt Productions.

Ford, repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone, previously wrote the memoir Signs of Life and teaches at Berkley High School in Berkley, Michigan.

Rodman, repped by Fourth Wall and Hansen Jacobson, wrote the original feature Say Something Nice, which appeared on the 2019 Black List and has Stampede Ventures attached to produce.